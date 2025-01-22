Raffles Doha and Fairmont Doha have appointed Andrew Steele as Managing Director, marking a new era of luxury and excellence for two of Qatar's iconic and culturally significant hotels.

Steele's extensive experience and visionary leadership will elevate these hotels, reinforcing their position as premier destinations for international travelers and integral parts of Doha's vibrant community.

Steele has over three decades of global experience in luxury hospitality, with a distinguished career marked by strategic vision, operational expertise, and commitment to sustainability.

His legacy includes leadership roles at renowned international brands such as Mandarin Oriental, Shangri-La, and Fairmont.

His transformative leadership with the Potato Head brand in Bali earned him widespread recognition, shaping its pioneering approach to sustainability through eco-conscious design and environmental initiatives.

Steele's most recent success story was his tenure as General Manager of Raffles Istanbul, where he played a pivotal role in driving both operational excellence and growth.

Under his leadership, Raffles Istanbul emerged as a benchmark for the entire Raffles portfolio, setting new standards in service, luxury, and guest satisfaction.

Raffles Doha and Fairmont Doha are integral to Qatar's evolving identity as a global hub for business, culture, and tourism.

The striking architectural marvel housing both properties symbolizes Qatar's rich heritage and forward-thinking vision.

Steele's leadership will ensure that Raffles Doha and Fairmont Doha remain leaders in sustainability and community engagement, emphasizing eco-friendly practices, social responsibility, and immersive experiences celebrating Qatar's heritage.

Steele said, “Raffles Doha and Fairmont Doha have already set a high standard for luxury in Qatar, and I’m excited to build on that foundation. The Katara Towers are an architectural marvel and a testament to Qatar’s vision for the future. These properties are much more than world-class hotels; they are part of the fabric of this dynamic city, and I look forward to leading a team that will elevate guest experiences and community partnerships. My focus will be on delivering exceptional service, fostering sustainability, and deepening our connection with the local culture.” -TradeArabia News Service

