IHG Hotels & Resorts has announced the promotion of Philipp Economou to the position of Regional General Manager for Oman, Luxury & Lifestyle - Qatar and Bahrain, effective January 2025.

Economou, a seasoned hospitality professional, joined IHG in 1995 and has since built an illustrious career spanning multiple continents. His extensive experience includes leadership roles at IHG properties in Greece, Spain, France, Miami, Abu Dhabi, Fujairah, and Bahrain.

Based at the InterContinental Regency Bahrain, Economou has successfully overseen operations in Bahrain and the Eastern Province of KSA, transitioned to Area General Manager for Bahrain and Oman, and now takes on the responsibility for Luxury and Lifestyle properties in Bahrain, Qatar, and Oman.

Economou is known for his people-oriented leadership style, emphasising the importance of both guests and team members. He fosters a culture of excellence in service and innovation, empowering high-performing teams to create extraordinary and unforgettable experiences. His leadership has been instrumental in driving the success of the hotels under his management, said a statement.

With over 27 years of experience in operations, he has consistently demonstrated his ability to lead and inspire. His commitment to talent development and diversity has earned him numerous accolades, including the prestigious 2022 IMEA Talent Impact Award, it said.

Under Economou's guidance, InterContinental Bahrain has achieved significant milestones in diversity and inclusion. The hotel now represents almost 30 nationalities, an 8% increase compared to 2021. Additionally, InterContinental Bahrain has partnered with Evolvin' Women, an organization that supports unemployed women in African countries to secure jobs in the hospitality sector, making it one of the first IHG hotels to provide such opportunities. The hotel has also increased localization by actively collaborating with the Ministry of Labor to support local talents, resulting in a 68% increase in the headcount of Bahraini employees. - TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).