Investcorp Capital, a leading investor in private markets and alternative investment opportunities headquartered in Bahrain, has announced the appointment of Mohamed Aamer as its Interim CEO effective March 1.

Aamer will succeed Tim Mattar, the current CEO of Investcorp Capital, who has been with the company since its inception and who will be retiring after nearly 30 years with the Investcorp group.

Tim has played an integral role in the company’s growth and success, including its listing and initial public offering on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, and will work very closely with Mohamed between now and 1 March to ensure a smooth and seamless transition.

Investcorp also plans to launch a formal external search to assist in identifying potential longer-term succession options, said the company in a statement.

Aamer, a Managing Director with Investcorp’s Private Wealth team, has been with the group since 2015.

He has been instrumental in supporting the growth initiatives of the business in Abu Dhabi over the past 10 years, expanding the firm’s presence in the market through his local knowledge and market expertise, it stated.

Throughout his tenure with Investcorp, Aamer has consistently delivered high-quality solutions and services to clients, fostering strategic, long term partnerships that have contributed to the firm’s success, it added.

Mohammed Alardhi, Chairman of Investcorp Capital, said: "Investcorp Capital has shown resilience and continues to capture excellent global investment opportunities. I thank Tim for his exceptional leadership and nearly three decades with Investcorp and wish him well in retirement."

"Mohamed, with his extensive market knowledge and understanding of Investcorp's values, is the natural choice for Interim CEO. I look forward to working with Mohamed to continue delivering attractive returns to shareholders," he added.

Outgoing CEO Mattar said: "Having spent nearly three decades at Investcorp, and having witnessed the company grow so phenomenally, particularly in the last ten years, this is a significant moment for me."

"Taking on the leadership of Investcorp Capital when it listed in 2023 was a highlight of my career, and as I look forward to a well-earned retirement, I know I hand the reins to a highly capable colleague who I know first-hand from my time leading Investcorp’s Distribution team in the past," he added.

On his new role, Aamer said: "Investcorp Capital represents a unique investment opportunity in the global alternatives space and has a compelling equity story. I look forward to helping drive the company forward and meeting the company’s shareholders and wider stakeholders."

"I have worked with Tim across GCC markets throughout my career at Investcorp, drawing from his wealth of experience in the industry. I wish Tim all the best for his retirement and thank him for all that he has done for the Company," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).