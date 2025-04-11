Muscat – The board of Oman-India Joint Investment Fund – Management Company (OIJIF), a private equity fund manager promoted by the Oman Investment Authority (OIA) and the State Bank of India (SBI), has appointed Satish Chavva as the Chief Executive Officer, effective April 1, 2025.

Chavva joins from British International Investment (BII), UK’s development finance institution, where he held different roles including heading Direct Private Equity for South Asia. He brings over 20 years of versatile experience across private equity investing and finance, according to a press statement issued by OIJIF.

Chavva has led investments across diverse sectors and geographies, driving significant value creation for his portfolio companies. He has a deep association with OIJIF, having previously served as Director of Investments at OIJIF from 2016 to 2022. Chavva holds a Bachelor of Technology from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, a Master of Science in Computational and Applied Mathematics from the University of Texas, and an MBA from INSEAD.

During his tenure at OIJIF, he played a key role in shaping the firm’s investment management strategy and led several of OIJIF’s investments from Oman-India Joint Investment Fund II (Fund II).

OIJIF said Chavva’s collaborative approach and strong understanding of the fund will be crucial in guiding it through its next phase of growth.

Chavva said, “I am honoured to join as CEO at OIJIF, a distinguished organisation, with a strong legacy of excellence in the mid-market private equity sector in India. I look forward to collaborating with the board and the team to drive strategic growth, create value for investors, and support the long-term success of our portfolio companies. I am excited to lead the next chapter of innovation and opportunity at OIJIF.”

OIJIF has recently received regulatory approval to launch its third fund, Oman-India Joint Investment Fund III (Fund III), a mid-market private equity fund, co-sponsored by the Oman Investment Authority and the State Bank of India. Fund III, with a target fund size of $250mn, will focus on investments across a wide range of sectors including consumer, financial services, healthcare, niche manufacturing, and technology.

With Chavva’s extensive experience and expertise in investment management, OIJIF believe it is poised to continue its growth trajectory and expand its impact across India’s dynamic investment landscape. OIJIF said it is positive that under Chavva’s leadership, the fund will continue to thrive, reach new milestones, and strengthen our partnerships.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

