Aluminium Bahrain (Alba), the world’s largest smelter on one site, has showcased its commitment to nurturing Bahraini talent with the promotion of Mohammed Al Awadhi to the position of Manager Sales Mena (Middle East and North Africa) region.

Al Awadhi started his career in Alba in 2010 as a sales support officer for the Asian continent and has since progressed through the ranks, said Alba in a statement.

He was appointed as Head of Sales of MEA region in 2015 and in 2020 was made Senior Head of Sales of MEA.

Throughout his career, he has been instrumental in driving the sales by cultivating strong customer relationships and expanding the company’s footprint, particularly in value-added products, in the Middle East region, it stated.

On his promotion, Alba’s CEO Ali Al Baqali said: "Mohammed's career journey within Alba translates our commitment to nurturing Bahraini talent. His dedication and hard work have earned him this opportunity. We're confident in his ability to lead our sales team to even greater performance."

Mohammed holds a Bachelors in Marketing from Griffith University, Queensland, Australia and Master in Business Administration from the University of Strathclyde, Bahrain.-TradeArabia News Service

