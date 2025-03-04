Mubasher: National Mobile Telecommunications Company (Ooredoo) named Saoud Hamad Al Riyami as Acting CEO of Ooredoo Oman, effective from 27 February 2025.

The new official succeeded Bassam Yousef Al Ibrahim following the completion of his tenure, according to a bourse statement.

Al Riyami, who currently serves as Ooredoo Oman’s Chief Business and Wholesale Officer, will take over the role of the company’s Acting CEO until a permanent appointment is made.

In 2009, he joined Ooredoo Oman and held several key positions, including Head of Business Sales and Director of Business Sales and ICT Solutions.

He has more than 18 years of experience and holds a bachelor’s degree in Education from Sultan Qaboos University and an ILM Diploma in Leadership.

At the beginning of 2025, the cross-listed telecom group appointed Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Thani as Chairman of Ooredoo Kuwait.

