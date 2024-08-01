Salalah – The wilayat of Ibri in Dhahirah is experiencing an increase in tourism and commercial activities with the onset of khareef in Dhofar.

Visitors from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, especially those entering Oman through the Rub’ al Khali border crossing – with Saudi Arabia – and Buraimi have made Dhahirah a key stopover on their journey to Dhofar.

Ali bin Khamis al Sudairy, Assistant Director of Department of Heritage and Tourism in Dhahirah, noted that Ibri has seen growing demand for hotel facilities from visitors to Dhofar for khareef.

“The wilayat has become a popular transit point for those travelling by land, boosting both tourism and commercial activities in Dhahirah.”

According to Sudairy, the tourism sector in Dhahirah witnessed significant growth in the first half of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. The number of hotel and accommodation facilities increased from 32 to 45, up 41%, while the number of hotel rooms grew 16% to 328. The number of guests increased 74% to 17,943 and tourists have expressed satisfaction with the facilities and services in Ibri.

Hussein Ibrahim from Qatif, Saudi Arabia praised the reasonable hotel rates and quality of service, noting that this was his sixth visit to Ibri with his family en route to Dhofar. He described Ibri as an ideal stop for overnight stays, refueling and stocking up provisions.

Saad Abdul Aziz al Ruwaishid from Al Ahsa, Saudi Arabia commended the safety and convenience of roads, adding that Ibri has become a regular rest stop on his trips to Dhofar.

During khareef, Gulf visitors actively explore the various attractions – including markets and historical sites – in Ibri elevating the wilayat’s status beyond just a transit point. This increased interest positions Ibri as a potential destination for tourists from across the GCC and beyond visiting Dhofar for khareef.