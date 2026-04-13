RIYADH — The average hotel room occupancy rate in Saudi Arabia reached 57.3 percent during the fourth quarter of 2025.

This rate posts an increase of 1.3 percentage points compared to the same period in 2024, when it reached 56 percent, according to the statistics for tourism establishments for the fourth quarter of 2025, released on Sunday by the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT).

The average occupancy rate for serviced apartments and other hospitality facilities reached 55.9 percent during the period, showing little change year-on-year. The GASTAT data showed an improvement in occupancy indicators and significant growth in the number of hospitality facilities in the Kingdom.

Regarding licensed tourist hospitality facilities, the total number reached 5,900 during the same period, and this marks a 34.2 percent increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, which recorded 4,425 facilities. Serviced apartments and other hospitality facilities accounted for 52 percent of the total, with 3,090 facilities, while hotels comprised 48 percent with 2,847 facilities.

The report revealed that the average daily room rate in hotels was approximately SR389 during the fourth quarter of 2025, a decrease of 11.7 percent compared to SR440 during the same period of the previous year. The average daily rate for serviced apartments and other hospitality facilities reached SR207, a decrease of 5.7 percent compared to SR220 in the same quarter of 2024.

As for the average length of stay, the average stay in hotels was 3.8 nights, an increase of 4.7 percent compared to 3.6 nights in the fourth quarter of 2024, while the average stay in serviced apartments and other hospitality facilities was 2.2 nights, an increase of 3.6 percent compared to 2.1 nights.

In terms of employment, the total number of workers in tourism activities reached 1,030,574 during the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of 6.6 percent compared to the same period of 2024, which recorded 966,531 workers.

The number of Saudis reached 247,481 workers, representing 24 percent, compared to 783,093 non-Saudis, representing 76 percent. Males constituted 86.7 percent of the total workforce, with 893,924 workers, while the percentage of female workers reached 13.3 percent, with 136,650 workers during the same period, the report pointed out.

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