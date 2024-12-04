Hospitality major Hilton today (December 4) announced the signing of an agreement with Al Gharaa International for Real Estate Development to open three hotels within the Islamic World District of Knowledge Economic City (KEC) in Madinah.

The agreement marks the debut of Hilton’s award-winning extended stay brand, Home2 Suites by Hilton, in the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and reaffirms the global hospitality company’s commitment to diversifying its portfolio to meet the increasing demand for hospitality offerings across the Kingdom.

These properties will add 1,415 keys to Hilton’s growing portfolio in Saudi Arabia, offering guests access to short- and long-term accommodation and a wide range of value-added amenities and services, in line with the Kingdom’s vision of elevating the hospitality landscape in the holy city as the country continues its plans of attracting 150 million visitors annually by 2030.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Prince Salman Bin Sultan Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and other representatives from Knowledge Economic City and Hilton.

On the key partnership, KEC Chairman Amin Shaker said: "Collaborating with Hilton allows us to partner with globally recognised brands that cater to the needs of our residents and visitors, reinforcing our commitment to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and positioning Madinah as a hub for religious tourism."

Carlos Khneisser, Vice President, Development, MEA, Hilton, said: "Saudi Arabia is our fastest-growing market in the region with more than 70 hotels in the pipeline. We are fully committed to meeting the growing demand for world-class hospitality across all price points throughout the Kingdom."

"Expanding our partnership with Knowledge Economic City will do just that – delivering upscale and affordable accommodation for the thousands of people and families visiting the Holy City. The development of these three focused-service brands will perfectly complement the Hilton Madinah KEC Hub currently under construction," he stated.

Home2 Suites by Hilton Madinah KEC Islamic World District

Uniquely tailored to meet the needs of guests looking for spacious accommodations and a homebase for longer stays, Home2 Suites by Hilton will be introduced to the MEA region for the first time with the signing of Home2 Suites by Hilton Madinah KEC Islamic World District.

The hotel will offer 283 guest rooms, including 209 king studio suites and 74 one-bedroom suites, said the statement from Hilton.

Guests will enjoy the brand’s signature home-like amenities that are thoughtfully designed for longer stays, including complimentary hot breakfast, innovative and flexible suite configurations with a full kitchen, an outdoor terrace and a laundry and fitness centre.

Hilton Garden Inn Madinah KEC Islamic World District

Hilton Garden Inn Madinah KEC Islamic World District will house 732 guest rooms and suites as well as three flexible meeting rooms. Guests will have access to a full-service restaurant and a juice bar offering freshly pressed juices, as well as a fully equipped fitness centre.

Hampton by Hilton Madinah KEC Islamic World District

Hampton by Hilton Madinah KEC Islamic World District will feature 400 guest rooms, a lounge, and a fitness centre. The hotel will bring Hampton by Hilton’s warm and friendly service to the Holy City, offering value-added amenities such as complimentary Wi-Fi, signature free hot breakfast and a retail market for on-the-go snacks and drinks.

CEO Mohammed bin Abdul Hamid Al Sheikh Mubarak said: "This partnership represents a significant milestone in realising KEC’s vision to create a world-class destination that offers unmatched experiences to visitors and residents alike."

"Our collaboration with Hilton underscores our dedication to developing a dynamic Islamic World District that seamlessly blends modern hospitality with the cultural and spiritual significance of Madinah," he added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).