Accor, a world-leading hospitality group, Valor Hospitality Partners, a global pioneer in hotel management, and ICD (Investment Corporation of Dubai), the principal investment arm of the Government of Dubai, have strengthened their partnership with the launch of a six-hotel cluster in Dubai Deira Waterfront as part of the Deira Enrichment Program.

Under the new agreement, the six-hotel cluster with 999 keys will be managed by Valor Hospitality Partners.

This expansion integrates three well-established Accor properties under the ibis Styles, Aparthotel Adagio, and Mercure brands, along with three new properties that will be branded as Novotel, ibis Styles, and Mercure in Dubai.

The cluster officially opened April 1, 2025, further solidifying Accor’s position in Dubai’s hospitality sector, addressing the growing demand for quality midscale and economy accommodations, expanding Valor’s current management portfolio in the UAE, and further cementing a commitment to operational excellence and financial efficiency.

With a diversified portfolio, this expansion caters to distinct traveler needs, with Adagio meeting the demand of extended stays, Mercure delivering locally inspired experiences, ibis Styles providing design-driven affordability, and Novotel seamlessly blending business and leisure.

“Focusing on strategic, sustainable and exponential growth is the driving force of our partnership with ICD and its wholly owned property developer Ithra Dubai,” said Julien Bergue, Co-Founder & Managing Partner - Middle East, AMEA at Valor Hospitality Partners. “This intensifies our firm commitment to the UAE and Dubai Hospitality Sectors, both well known for their innovation and excellence. The project also reflects our belief in our new slogan, ‘A Whole World of Local,’ which underscores our dedication to being closely connected to our partners and communities in the UAE, the Middle East, and wherever we operate.”

For Accor, the expansion aligns with its long-term vision for the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. “Strengthening our collaboration with ICD reaffirms our commitment to sustainable growth with trusted partners. By integrating these properties under the Accor umbrella, we are reinforcing our alignment with the UAE’s vision to enhance tourism and hospitality infrastructure in key districts. This expansion also reflects the increasing demand for quality midscale and economy accommodations in Dubai, catering to a diverse range of travelers,” said Paul Stevens, Accor’s Chief Operating Officer, Premium, Midscale & Economy brands for Middle East and Africa.

The partnership between Valor Hospitality Partners, ICD, and Accor exemplifies the synergy of global expertise and deep local market insights. By optimising financial performance and driving sustainable growth, this collaboration sets new benchmarks for Dubai’s hospitality industry, ensuring each property thrives in its unique context.

Aligned with the UAE’s sustainability and economic diversification goals, Accor and Valor Hospitality Partners integrates eco-conscious practices and community development throughout its operations. From resource conservation initiatives to skill development, Accor and Valor remain dedicated to fostering local talent and supporting national employment objectives.

This strategic agreement marks a significant milestone for all three partners, strengthening their collaboration in one of Dubai’s most dynamic districts. As demand surges for midscale and economy accommodations, the portfolio is poised to serve a growing segment of travelers seeking quality stays at competitive pricing.

Accor operates over 290 properties in the Middle East across all its brands, with plans to expand further, adding +130 new addresses by 2028. -

