Hero Balloon Flights Saudi offers a private, family-friendly hot air balloon experience over AlUla, designed to create unforgettable shared memories.

Beginning before sunrise, guests are picked up from their hotel and welcomed with Arabic coffee before taking off at dawn.

As the balloon rises, families enjoy breathtaking aerial views of AlUla’s sandstone landscapes, ancient tombs, and UNESCO heritage sites, while guides share insights into the area’s history.

The experience emphasises meaningful moments, seamless service, and warm hospitality, with private flights tailored for multi-generational groups. Prices start from SAR 10,395 ($2769). -TradeArabia News Service

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