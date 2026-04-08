RIYADH — Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Albudaiwi said that the current military escalation in the region might lead to a huge fall in the number of tourists arriving in the GCC states.

“The statistical report from the Gulf Statistical Center for 2024 showed that the GCC countries received more than 72 million tourists, generating revenues of nearly $120 billion, during the year. However, given the military escalation in the region, a decline in tourist numbers is expected, ranging between 8 million and 19 million, with potential losses in tourism revenues ranging between $13 billion and $32 billion,” he said while addressing the extraordinary meeting of the Committee of the GCC Ministers of Tourism, held on Tuesday via video conference.

The meeting was chaired by Bahraini Minister of Tourism Fatima Al Sairafi, who is also president of the current session, with the participation of the GCC ministers of tourism.

In his opening speech, Albudaiwi stated that today's extraordinary meeting is being held at a critical juncture, as the GCC countries are targeted by a blatant Iranian aggression. “The escalating challenges facing our countries are no longer a passing circumstance, but rather a true test of our ability to protect our achievements and ensure the continued efficiency and stability of our vital sectors. This escalation necessitates that we all move from traditional coordination to a higher level of practical integration and proactive response, given that the tourism sector in the GCC countries is a fundamental pillar for achieving economic sustainability,” he said.

Albudaiwi emphasized that the GCC countries have successfully established themselves as global tourist destinations, making this sector one of the fastest-growing and most significant contributors to the diversification of their economies. “The developments we are witnessing today have cast a shadow over the vital tourism sector, impacting travel patterns, the pace of tourism activity and the stability of related markets. This requires us to strengthen coordination and integration, and intensify joint efforts to ensure the sustainable growth of this sector, preserve its achievements, and enhance its ability to face future challenges,” he underlined.

The GCC secretary general also pointed out that experience has proven that the GCC countries are capable of overcoming all crises and challenges efficiently and effectively, relying on their close ties and effective integration across all fields. He emphasized that this approach has contributed to strengthening the GCC countries’ ability to contain challenges, maintain their stability and ensure the efficient and effective continuity of all vital sectors, reflecting the strength and effectiveness of joint Gulf action in various circumstances.

Albudaiwi highlighted that the meeting of the Committee of the GCC Ministers of Tourism embodies a deep understanding of the nature of these challenges, through discussing the current situation and anticipating its dimensions and effects on the tourism sector, and working collectively to develop the best ways to deal with it, whether in the short or long term. “This is aimed to ensure the restoration of tourism momentum and enhance its sustainability, unify media messages, and adopt joint initiatives that restore confidence to tourism markets, as well as to confirm that the GCC region is still a safe and attractive destination,” he added.

Addressing the meeting, Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb affirmed the Kingdom’s unwavering commitment to Gulf unity and the integration of regional efforts. He emphasized Saudi Arabia’s ongoing support for GCC countries in several related areas, including logistical coordination and air connectivity, saying that this contributes to regional stability and the continued flow of visitors and travelers.

"The Kingdom remains committed to close cooperation with our brothers in the GCC countries, within an approach based on continuous coordination and joint action. We continue to support Gulf efforts aimed at maintaining the stability of the tourism sector, enhancing its readiness, and strengthening confidence in the region during this current phase,” he said.

The meeting addressed the repercussions of current developments in the region on the tourism sector and coordinated joint Gulf response to support the sector's stability, enhance confidence, and ensure the continuity of tourism activity.

The meeting emphasized a shared commitment from the GCC countries to intensify coordination and collective action to address current challenges, thereby bolstering visitor and investor confidence, supporting the sector's continuity, and enhancing the readiness of Gulf tourist destinations to cope with emerging developments.

United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Secretary General Sheikha Al-Nowais also attended the meeting that discussed ways to enhance cooperation and support a rapid recovery of this vital sector.

It is worthy to note that the Saudi tourism sector has demonstrated resilience and adaptability to current regional developments, supported by a vibrant market and a significant increase in domestic tourism. This underscores the Saudi tourism market's ability to adapt to regional changes, highlighting the Kingdom's role as a key supporter of stability in the region's tourism sector.

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