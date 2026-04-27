Oman Air has introduced a series of updates to its Economy Class fare bundles, most recently increasing check-in baggage allowance by up to 20kg on selected routes.

Passengers travelling to the Indian Subcontinent, Cairo, Manila, Dar es Salam, Baghdad and Zanzibar, can now benefit from 20kg check-in baggage allowance with the Super Saver fare, which previously only included cabin baggage.

On the same routes, the Comfort fare now includes 30kg check-in baggage, while the Flex fare includes 40kg, reflecting guest demand.

Meanwhile, Oman Air continues to evolve its products and services to offer greater value, convenience and choice throughout the travel journey. Earlier this year airline introduced a new ‘cancel for any reason’ option on its Super Saver fare, as well as an improved travel insurance offering.

Since launching its range of fare bundles in 2024, over a million guests have chosen to personalise their journey through a growing range of add-ons. -TradeArabia News Service

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