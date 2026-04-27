SalamAir, Oman’s low-cost carrier, has announced year-round fixed fares for Omani nationals traveling between Muscat and Salalah, starting from OMR 9.99 ($26) one-way Lite fare, making it easier for customers to plan their travel between the two cities with greater convenience.

SalamAir’s Salalah fixed fare offering is designed to provide Omani nationals with consistent, affordable travel options throughout the year including Khareef season.

Lite fares, which include 5 kg of hand baggage, start from OMR 9.99 one-way, while return fares with 20 kg of baggage are capped at OMR 56.99.

The structure is built across multiple booking classes, offering both one-way and return options, along with flexible baggage bundles to suit different travel needs.

This fixed fare approach ensures greater transparency and predictability in pricing, allowing passengers to plan their trips with ease while still benefiting from competitive value.

Fares remain subject to early booking with limited seat availability within each fare class.

Adrian Hamilton-Manns, Chief Executive Officer of SalamAir, said: “We are pleased to confirm year-round availability of Omani fares starting from OMR 9.99. The fares are designed to enable Omani’s to plan travel with confidence, knowing they won’t pay more than 56.99 return, booking early allows Omani customers to pay even less. This approach reflects our commitment to making travel to Salalah low-cost throughout the year, including Khareef season. We have listened to our customers and responded with an approach that provides greater predictability, flexibility, and value.”

The introduction of these fixed fares supports the continued growth of domestic tourism and strengthens connectivity across the Sultanate by making travel more accessible and affordable for Omani nationals.

This initiative aligns with national efforts to strengthen domestic tourism and enhance connectivity across the Sultanate, while reinforcing SalamAir’s low-cost model, where affordability and accessible fares remain central to serving Omani travellers.

Further, this initiative aligns with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040, which prioritises tourism development and economic diversification, as well as the national aviation strategy, which aims to enhance and support domestic travel and strengthen connectivity across the country.

These exclusive fares are available to Omani nationals and can only be booked through SalamAir’s website and mobile application by selecting the dedicated Omani fare option. Passengers are required to present a valid Omani ID at check-in or boarding.

SalamAir encourages travellers to plan ahead and book early to secure the lowest fares. -TradeArabia News Service

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