The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism confirmed during its annual media briefing held in Muscat that Oman’s tourism sector continues to achieve rapid growth and positive results.

These figures reflect the effectiveness of approved policies and programs, as well as the sector's growing role in supporting economic diversification and increasing its contribution to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), reported ONA.

Sayyid Ibrahim Said Al Busaidi, Minister of Heritage and Tourism, stated that this event comes within the framework of supporting the heritage and tourism sectors as key pillars of economic diversification policies.

He noted that the tourism sector's contribution to the GDP rose from approximately 1.6 per cent in 2020 to about 2.7 per cent by the end of 2024.

He added that the Tenth Five-Year Plan witnessed tourism investments estimated at RO 2.6 billion ($6.7 billion) upon the completion of all stages within the current plan.

This is in addition to ongoing investments in more than 12 Integrated Tourism Complexes (ITCs), enhancing Oman’s attractiveness as a premier destination for tourism and investment.

In the field of heritage, the Minister pointed out that qualitative achievements included the inclusion of five cultural sites on the World Heritage List and seven cultural and natural sites on the Tentative List.

Furthermore, several historical monuments were restored, and 50 scientific publications were issued documenting Oman’s civilizational contributions.

Azzan Qasim Al Busaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism for Tourism, reported that Oman welcomed approximately 3.9 million visitors from around the world by the end of 2025.

He emphasised that the significant diversity in source markets reflects the success of efforts to avoid reliance on specific traditional markets.

Promotional efforts implemented by the Ministry contributed to direct promotional returns exceeding RO 69.8 million, in addition to recording more than 325,000 hotel nights during 2025.

The Undersecretary highlighted progress in developing specialised tourism patterns, including cruise ships, charter flights, adventure tourism, wedding tourism, culinary arts, and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) tourism.

He noted that by the end of November 2025, 71 cruise ships visited Oman carrying 112,556 passengers, generating a financial impact of over RO 2.363 million.

He also noted that 15 Integrated Tourism Complexes were licensed between 2020 and 2025 with a total value of RO 2.8 billion, alongside 533 approvals for hotel establishments providing 7,923 hotel rooms.

Eng. Ibrahim Said Al Kharousi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism for Heritage, detailed qualitative achievements in preserving Omani cultural heritage from 2021 to 2025.

Key projects include the Oman Cultural Heritage Registry, which features a smartphone application, a website, and an integrated database of cultural properties.

He added that efforts also included documenting 90 historical landmarks using 3D virtual tour technology and completing over 100 restoration projects for castles, forts, and monuments.

Regarding international and regional projects, the restoration of the House of Wonders in Zanzibar reached 55 per cent completion, while the visitor centre at the Dibba archaeological site in Musandam reached 96 per cent.

Visitor centres for the Ancient City of Qalhat, as well as the Bat, Al-Khutm, and Al-Ayn sites, reached 40 per cent completion.

He noted that Oman ranks first globally in documenting meteorite samples, possessing 5.6 per cent of the world's known meteorites with over 7,000 pieces.

He added that detailed drawings for the Maritime History Museum are underway, and construction tender documents are being prepared for the Natural History Museum.

Furthermore, 22 private museums and heritage houses were licensed in 2025.

Construction has also begun on the Wadi Dawkah visitor center in Dhofar, with an expected completion in the third quarter of 2027 at a cost of RO 3 million.