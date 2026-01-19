MUSCAT: International tourism revenues in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states rose to $120.2 billion in 2024, up 39.6 percent from 2019 and 8.9 percent from 2023, the Statistical Centre for the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (Gulf-Stat) said.

This reflects the continued strong performance of inbound tourism to the GCC countries in 2024, recording notable growth in visitor numbers, revenues, and employment, thereby reinforcing the sector’s role as one of the key drivers of economic diversification and support for GDP.

In its “Travel and Tourism in the GCC Countries 2024” report, Gulf-Stat said international tourist arrivals to the region reached 72.2 million in 2024, up 51.5 percent from 2019 and 6.1 percent from 2023, taking the GCC’s share of global tourism to 5.2 percent.

This performance reflects a recovery exceeding pre-pandemic levels, driven by expanded air connectivity, visa facilitation measures, and the diversification of tourism products.

By source market, the Middle East accounted for 18.8 percent of inbound tourists, followed by Europe at 14.6 percent and Asia-Pacific at 14.5 percent, it said.

Intra-GCC travel made up 41.3 percent of total international tourists, with an average annual growth rate of 51.2 percent between 2019 and 2024, Gulf-Stat said, citing greater mobility and joint events.

Tourism infrastructure expanded alongside demand, with hotel establishments in the GCC reaching 11,200 properties, comprising about 711,500 rooms. Tourism employment rose to 1.7 million workers in 2024, up 33.0 percent from 2020.

Direct travel and tourism GDP reached $93.5 billion in 2024, achieving 64.1 percent of the 2030 target, while the sector’s share of GCC GDP rose to 4.3 percent.

Gulf-Stat said sustainability indicators showed an average length of stay of 8.4 nights and average spending of $674.6, alongside improved labour productivity. With achievement rates of 56 percent to 78 percent of GCC Tourism Strategy 2030 targets, it said the region was well positioned to sustain growth, particularly in cultural, eco, and business and conference tourism.