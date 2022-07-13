JEDDAH — Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had issued more than 763,000 electronic visas during this year’s Hajj pilgrimage that comes to a close on Tuesday.



He lauded the efforts of the ministry’s employees at home as well as at the Kingdom’s diplomatic missions abroad with their dedicated and integrated work in cooperation with other government agencies.



The minister noted that the ministry’s staff worked intensively along with other government agencies for the success of the Makkah Road Initiative, through speeding up and facilitating all procedures for the performance of pilgrimage by the Guests of God.



Prince Faisal offered his congratulations to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, deputy premier and minister of defense, on the occasion of the success of this year’s Hajj.



He hailed the best possible services provided by the Saudi government at all levels to serve the Two Holy Mosques and the Hajj pilgrims so as to enable them to perform their rituals in ease and comfort.



He extended his appreciation of the wise leadership for the support it provided to the public and private sectors, which was clearly reflected on the best and advanced quality of services being provided to pilgrims.



The minister also offered his sincere thanks to all workers in the governmental and private sectors, noting that they have played a remarkable role in contributing to the success of the Hajj plan for this year with working around the clock to provide all means of comfort for the pilgrims.

