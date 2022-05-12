UAE - Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, has been recognised as the airline with the ‘Best Cabin Crew’ as well as being awarded the ‘Best First Class’ at the Business Traveller Middle East Awards 2022.

The airline’s cabin crew are renowned for their authentic and personal service inspired by traditional, generous Emirati hospitality. Etihad has won many awards for its outstanding Cabin Crew service in the past and it has always been a hallmark of the brand.

The airline’s crew are taken through an extensive training process before taking to the skies which focuses on safety, service and hospitality. Etihad is currently recruiting Cabin Crew to join its multinational team based in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Etihad’s First class also took home the coveted Business Traveller award. The First cabin is designed as a private universe – a sanctuary in the sky – which provides guests with a highly personalised and bespoke service tailored to the guests’ individual preferences. This includes a tailormade dining experience allowing guests to create a bespoke menu in the sky. Guests travelling in First will also be given complimentary loungewear for comfort in flight as well as premium Acqua di Parma amenity kits.

Guests travelling in First class are also invited to check in at a private area at Abu Dhabi International Airport and dedicated queues around the world. They also have exclusive access to the airline’s dedicated First-class lounge with dining inspired by the Middle East as well as international cuisine. Etihad’s feature bar serves drinks from the Etihad cellar. A fitness room and shower facilities also allow guests to maximise their time and depart feeling refreshed.

The Business Traveller Middle East Awards were presented at a gala dinner attended by travel industry leaders on Monday, after the opening day of the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai. The awards are presented based on votes cast online by travellers and readers of Business Traveller Middle East magazine.

At the Arabian Travel Market, Etihad is showcasing the new interior cabin design of the A350-1000, the airline’s newest aircraft type which joined the fleet in March. In addition, Etihad revealed its new Economy products featuring a new dining experience designed with environmental sustainability and an elevated guest experience as a priority.

The dining equipment is reusable and forms a closed loop recycling system, meaning at the end of their life, the products will be collected, washed, ground and the resulting powder will be re-used to produce new products. This new product roll out will take place in the fourth quarter and will ensure the airline meets its pledge to reduce single use plastic from the operation by 80% by the end of 2022.

