The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities — represented by the Egyptian Tourism Promotion Board (ETPB) — announced that it will participate in the activities of the Arab Travel and Tourism Forum (ATM), which will be held in Dubai, UAE, from 9 to 12 May.

The Egyptian delegation that will be participating in the forum will be headed by CEO of the ETPB Amr Al-Kady.

Al-Kady will hold a number of professional meetings with representatives of major tour operators, heads of major hotel chains, directors of airlines, and the most important decision-makers in the tourism and travel industry in order to discuss aspects of cooperation between the two sides as well as promote Egypt’s travel destination.

He will also hold some media interviews with representatives of tourism magazines and newspapers and some television channels.

Al-Kady explained that ministry’s participation in this forum comes within the framework of its keenness to be present in all international professional and specialised tourism forums and gatherings.

“Our participation in ATM also comes within the framework of the ministry’s interest in the Arab market, which is one of the main tourist markets exporting tourism to Egypt,” he said.

Meanwhile, Maged Abu Sedira — the Head of the Central Department for International Tourism at the ETPB — revealed that the Egyptian pavilion participating in the forum has an area of ​​600 metres and includes about 33 exhibitors from tourism companies and major Egyptian hotel chains.

