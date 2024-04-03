Egypt’s tourist arrivals grew by 4% year on year (YoY) during the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, reaching 3.7 million tourists, Asharq Business reported, citing a government official.

The official noted that tourism flows to Sharm El-Sheikh declined by around 20% YoY in Q1 of the current year.

It is worth noting that Egypt received a record-breaking number of tourists in 2023, reaching 14.906 million people.

