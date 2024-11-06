Egypt - The number of tourist arrivals to Egypt is expected to reach around 15.3 million by the end of 2024, marking an increase of 5% compared to 2023, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Sherif Fathy told Asharq Business.

On the sidelines of the 2024 World Travel Market taking place in London, Fathy said that this potential increase in the number of tourists would be the highest in the country’s history.

The minister also expects the country to receive economy flights from China and Scandinavia.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).