DUBAI: A new phase of the Dubai Destinations campaign is inviting residents and visitors to create unforgettable memories this summer by exploring Dubai's vibrant offerings and discovering a wide range of captivating experiences and activities.

A celebration of the city’s unique appeal across all seasons, the Dubai Destinations campaign seeks to spotlight the city’s top-rated attractions, with an emphasis on the unique experiences that set the emirate apart as one of the world’s most captivating destinations. The collaborative campaign, implemented by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO), harnesses the power of storytelling to further raise the city’s profile as a leading global destination.

The latest phase of the campaign will capture the essence of Dubai as a unique summer destination by focusing on beach destinations, waterparks, indoor activities, and luxurious hotel pools, highlighting the city's diverse range of experiences that cater to the tastes and interests of people of all ages and nationalities.

The current season of the Dubai Destinations campaign also brings together a wide range of public and private sector stakeholders to showcase the emirate’s various exciting experiences.

Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, said, “This phase of the Dubai Destinations campaign aligns with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to transform the emirate into the world’s best city to live and visit. By showcasing Dubai’s vibrant summer offerings, we are not only highlighting its unique charm but also reaffirming our commitment to raising Dubai’s profile as a city that offers unparalleled experiences for both residents and tourists. With the support of government entities, industry stakeholders from the public and private sectors, and the creative media community, the campaign will shed light on unique destinations, hidden gems, and exciting activities that make Dubai one of the world’s most popular destinations. Our goal is to ensure that everyone can experience the beauty, excitement, and warmth that define Dubai, fostering a deeper connection with the city and its offerings.”

Through engaging and interactive content, the campaign will spotlight Dubai’s stunning beaches and water activities, featuring popular spots such as Dubai Ladies Club, Bluwaters, Dubai Marina, Jumeirah Beach Residence, The Beach, Jumeirah, Al Mamzar Park, and the unique Night Beach experience.

For those seeking indoor adventures, the campaign will highlight attractions like Ski Dubai, Aya Universe, Chaos Karts, and an array of shopping malls including Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Mall, and Mirdif City Centre. Visitors can also enjoy unique experiences at Deep Dive Dubai, various sports courts, theme parks such as IMG Worlds of Adventure and LEGOLAND, Air Maniax, indoor skydiving at iFly Dubai, The Green Planet, and KidZania.

Dubai’s famous waterparks will also be featured prominently, including LEGOLAND Water Park at Dubai Parks and Resorts, Wild Wadi, and Aquaventure Waterpark at Atlantis, The Palm.

The campaign will also highlight Dubai’s luxurious hotel pools, from infinity pools and rooftop pools to private pools and those with breathtaking views, offering the perfect retreat from the summer heat.

Upcoming Dubai Destinations guides, set to be released by Brand Dubai during the campaign, will help people discover many attractions in the emirate covering exciting summer and weekend activities, seaside dining options, and other businesses running exciting programmes during the season. From top-rated summer camps for children to thrilling water activities, enchanting staycations and indoor hotspots, these guides serve as unique resources for exploring the best of Dubai during the summer season.

Furthermore, the campaign will spotlight unique homegrown businesses from the ‘Proudly from Dubai’ network, an initiative launched by Brand Dubai to highlight the success stories of businesses born and initiated in Dubai.

Brand Dubai will also be partnering with several content creators and influencers to develop videos and promotional content that highlight the top activities, experiences and events in the city and where to find them. The latest phase of the Dubai Destinations campaign, which coincides with Dubai Summer Surprises, is being rolled out over digital, broadcast, print and outdoor media to ensure it reaches large sections of local and international audiences.