Dubai is no longer just a winter destination. It has now equally become a popular tourist attraction throughout the year, even during the summer period.

The emirate has been ranked the prettiest city in the region and among the top 10 globally in Condé Nast Traveller magazine.

Ranked 6th, Condé Nast Traveller suggested that the visitors to the prettiest city can enjoy the sea breeze of Jumeirah beach, the beauty of the Islamic architecture of Jumeirah Mosque and many other outdoor activities in the summer.

“Dubai is the ultimate summer destination for those who can’t get enough of the heat. Stay by the coast to make the most of that sea breeze: Jumeirah Beach is set along the Arabian Gulf with powdery sand and breathtaking buildings lining the shore,” it said, quoting a study of Travelbag.

The study analysed the data behind Instagram and TikTok hashtags for over 100 cities, unveiling which locations offer the most beautiful shots for your summer social media posts. Dubai had nearly 51,000 hashtags on Instagram.

The emirate received 6.02 million visitors in January-April 2023 period, which is an increase of 18 per cent over the previous year. India was the main source market followed by Russia, the UK, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Germany, the USA, Israel, China and Iran.

“Head up 160 storeys to the observation deck of the Burj Khalifa for incredible views across the emirate, take in some culture at the Jumeirah Mosque to get a sense of Islamic architecture, or stay indoors – hotels in Dubai are incredible feats,” it added.

The top 10 prettiest cities to visit this summer are London, Paris, Berlin, Chicago, Seattle, Dubai, Sydney, New York, Miami and Melbourne.

