Arab Finance: Trans Oceans Tours (TRTO) reported a 5,133.3% year-on-year (YoY) hike in net profits after tax during the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, the firm stated on May 27th.

Net profits came in at EGP 1.702 million in Q1 2024, compared to EGP 32,528 in Q1 2023.

Likewise, revenues soared to EGP 3.508 million from EGP 1.951 million.

Trans Oceans is an Egypt-based public shareholding company engaged in the provision of tourism and transportation-related services.

The company provides several types of touristic services, such as transportation arrangements, accommodation and hotels booking, and airlines reservation services inside and outside of Egypt.

