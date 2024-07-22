Middle Egypt Flour Mills Company’s (CEFM) net profits after tax ticked up 0.98% year on year (YoY) in fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024, according to the company’s financial indicators.

Net profits came in at EGP 124.826 million last FY, versus EGP 123.609 a year earlier.

Similarly, the company’s revenues increased by 16.41% YoY to stand at EGP 682.454 million in FY 2023/2024, compared to EGP 586.248 million the year before.

Middle Egypt Flour Mills is an EGX-listed company engaged in the manufacture, trade, import, export, packaging, warehousing, and distribution of grains and related products.

