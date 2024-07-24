Arab Finance: Alexandria National Company for Financial Investment’s (ANFI) net losses after tax rose 144.7% year on year (YoY) in the first half (H1) of 2024, as per a filing.

The firm recorded net losses of EGP 1.047 million in H1 2024, up from EGP 427,929 in H1 2023.

Meanwhile, the company registered loss in total operating revenues of EGP 314,302 from January to June, against operating revenues of EGP 124,807.

Alexandria National Company for Financial Investment is an Egypt-based company that is focused in promoting and underwriting securities; co-founding companies, which issue securities, and forming and managing securities portfolios.

