Saudi Arabia - Plaza Premium Group (PPG) has invested $100 million to expand its presence in the Middle East with a major focus on Saudi Arabia.

This investment aims to anchor the group’s role as a connector between the Middle East and popular global destinations, according to a press release.

The group will use the funds to inaugurate world-class lounges, establish a global airport concierge service and explore opportunities for in-terminal hotels.

Launched in the Middle East in 2014, the company currently operates in 15 locations across eight international airports within key regional cities including, Amman, Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Dubai, and Muscat.

Meanwhile, Plaza Premium Group provides services across 80 airports, 30 countries, and 250 locations.

The Middle East tourism sector is expected to grow by nearly 7.70% annually until 2032, with Saudi Arabia injecting investments valued at more than $100 billion to become a global aviation hub.

In this regard, the group will use the investment to establish a corporate presence in the Kingdom and expand its global footprint to 500 locations by 2025,

The targeted investment in the Middle East is part of the $300 million that PPG intends to invest over three years globally.

Song Hoi-See, Founder and CEO of Plaza Premium Group, commented: “This is an exciting time to invest in the Middle East, a region that exemplifies the future of travel and tourism.”

Deputy CEO, Bora Isbulan, has been appointed to lead this initiative, directing the Business development, commercial, and marketing divisions, as well as forging robust alliances throughout the region.

Isbulan mentioned: “We are eager to increase our footprint in the Middle East, with a particular focus on the emerging opportunities in Saudi Arabia.”

