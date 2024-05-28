The 14th edition of the Riyadh Travel Fair 2024 opened at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center on Monday.

Naif Abdullah Al Rajhi, Vice Chairman of the Riyadh Chamber and Chairman of the Tourism Committee in the Riyadh Chamber, accompanied by Bander Al Gryni, Owner of Asas Exhibition & Conference inaugurated the event.

The B2C event has brought together 250 exhibitors from 23 countries, including 13 tourism boards. New exhibitors include Turkey, Georgia, Egypt, Russia, Pakistan, Visit Almaty, Korea and St Petersburg Convention.

The premier marketplace serves as a platform for the introduction of tourist products, services, and investments.

The Riyadh Travel Fair, held annually in Saudi Arabia’s capital, has grown into one of the most significant travel and tourism events in the Middle East. The fair is expected to attract thousands

