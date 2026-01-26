PHOTO
Among the major hotel markets around the world, Dubai, Shanghai and London are projected to open the most hotel rooms in 2026, according to pipeline data from CoStar.
Middle East & Africa
- 2025 openings (actual): 18,273 rooms
- 2026 openings (projected): 54,238 rooms
Top markets by projected 2026 room openings include Dubai (5,053) and Qatar (2,406).
Europe
- 2025 openings (actual): 56,043 rooms
- 2026 openings (projected): 123,789 rooms
Leaders in projected 2026 room openings include London (5,822) and Istanbul (3,017).
Asia Pacific
- 2025 openings (actual): 189,471 rooms
- 2026 openings (projected): 251,234 rooms
Shanghai (7,457) and Beijing (3,991) are among the markets with the most projected room openings in the region this year.
Americas
- 2025 openings (actual): 99,056 rooms
- 2026 openings (projected): 132,479 rooms
The US is led in projected room openings by New York City (4,852) and Phoenix (3,650). Elsewhere in the region, Cancun (1,839) is a top market for new inventory in 2026. -TradeArabia News Service
Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).