DAMMAM —The Eastern Province Mayoralty, in collaboration with a Thai investor, is set to launch the first phase of the Dammam Global City project by the end of November. This massive investment project combines culture, entertainment, and commerce.

Faisal Al-Zahrani, spokesman of the mayoralty, said that the Global City is one of the major strategic projects being implemented by the mayoralty as part of its plans to support the entertainment and investment sectors. “This will bring about a qualitative leap in the quality of life and contribute to enhancing the Eastern Province's appeal as a tourist and economic destination, attracting visitors and investors from within the Kingdom and abroad,” he said.

Al-Zahrani noted that the first phase of the project includes pavilions representing 16 countries, in addition to an open-air theater with a capacity of approximately 10,000 people, a floating restaurant on an artificial lake, an open-air and electronic games area, as well as water games and international cuisines representing the cultures of the participating countries, offering visitors an interactive experience that combines entertainment and cultural diversity.

He said that the investment volume in the first phase amounts to approximately SR200 million, and will rise to more than SR600 million upon completion of all phases, reflecting the economic and developmental value of the project and its role in supporting the tourism and investment sectors in the Eastern Province.

Al-Zahrani pointed out that the project's location between Dammam and Qatif, near the Abu Hadriyah Road, was carefully chosen to facilitate access from various cities in the region and to capitalize on the Eastern Province's location overlooking the Arabian Gulf. He emphasized that the project will attract visitors from within the Kingdom and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

The Dammam Global City is considered one of the most prominent and unique projects that will form a new global destination in the Eastern Province, combining culture, entertainment, and commercial activities in one environment.

The project spreads over an area exceeding 600,000 square meters, including approximately 240,000 square meters of an artificial lake, the largest of its kind in the region. Surrounding the lake are recreational and tourist facilities, international restaurants, and open-air event spaces, making the Global City a prominent landmark in Dammam's urban landscape.

The Global City is expected, upon its opening, to contribute to enhancing cultural and tourism diversity in the Eastern Province, becoming a cultural destination and a prominent entertainment landmark that aligns with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 in improving the quality of life and developing cities.

