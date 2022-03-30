Abdusaid Kuchimov, Director-General of the Uzbekistan National News Agency (UzA), said that the friendly relations between Uzbekistan and the UAE have been developing rapidly over the past few years.

In statement to the Emirates News Agency, Kuchimov said, "Undoubtedly, cooperation in tourism plays an important role in strengthening [these] relations."

He explained that Uzbekistan has been, for a long time, one of the most attractive and interesting places for Arabs in general, and the UAE people in particular, referencing the fact that tourists from the Arab world flock to the Central Asian country, especially as it was home to some of the most famous scholars of the Islamic world.

The UzA Director-General noted that Uzbekistan is located in the very heart of the Central Asian region, which, thanks to its geographical position, connects North and South, West and East with main transit corridors.

"Over 7,300 cultural sites out of more than 9,600 in the country are ancient architectural monuments and archeological sites, 200 of which are included in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

"Visa-free travel has been created in Uzbekistan for 90 foreign nationals to ensure the country’s openness policy. Citizens of about 60 other countries can obtain visas electronically," he further added.

Cradling amazing diverse landscapes, ancient city ruins and the holy shrines, and one of the oldest cities in the world, Uzbekistan is an ideal tourist destination, as it is home to over 2,500 historical, cultural and religious monuments.

Moreover, the mountains of Uzbekistan are ideal for skiing and mountain climbing activities.

Located at the centre of Central Asia, the centre of the Great Silk Road, Uzbekistan has long been known as a region where caravan routes from Asia, Europe and Africa meet. Samples of civilisation and culture formed in countries such as China, India, Iran, Byzantium, Egypt, met in the territory of ancient Mawarannahr, current Uzbekistan, and enriched each other. As a result, Uzbekistan, with a history of 3,000 years of statehood, has long been recognised as one of the world’s most developed centers of trade, economy, science, culture and art.



