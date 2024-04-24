ABU DHABI: H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, held a phone call with Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, during which they discussed bilateral relations and strategic partnership, as well as avenues to enhance them in a manner that serves the mutual interests of both nations and benefits their peoples.

The two sides reviewed the prospects for joint cooperation in a number of fields, including economic, trade, development, and other sectors that support the efforts of the two countries to achieve comprehensive and sustainable development.

Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the strong and expanding historical ties between the UAE and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, highlighting the mutual keenness to reinforce these bonds and enhance opportunities for collaborative efforts within the framework of the strategic partnership between the two nations.

For his part, Muhammad Ishaq Dar stressed the depth of the UAE-Pakistani relations, extending his wishes for the continued safety of the UAE and its people in light of the recent challenging weather conditions and heavy rainfall experienced by the country.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed conveyed his gratitude for the solidarity shown by the Pakistani government towards the UAE and its people, expressing his deep appreciation for the role of the Pakistani community residing in the country in managing the aftermath of these climatic conditions and heavy rains.