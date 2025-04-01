Flag-carrier British Airways has announced that it is improving connectivity between Saudi Arabia and UK by increasing its Riyadh to London Heathrow service from seven to 13 flights per week for the summer season.

The new flight additions will operate nearly every day of the week (excluding Tuesdays), strategically timed to offer customers more flexibility for onward connections within British Airways’ extensive global network from London Heathrow to more than 200 destinations, said the airline in a statement.

The airline consistently has Arabic speaking cabin crew on its flights to and from Riyadh enabling them to offer a more comfortable and personalised experience on board, reinforcing the airline’s deep understanding of its Saudi Arabian customers' requirements, it stated.

The new flight took off yesterday (March 30) from King Khalid International Airport, strategically timed to offer customers more flexibility for onward connections within British Airways’ extensive global network from London Heathrow to more than 200 destinations, said the airline in a statement.

The customers will benefit from nearly double the number of flights, with more than 80,000 additional seats versus last year.

This expansion will strengthen connections between the UK and Saudi Arabia, supporting growing demand from both business and leisure travellers, who can now take advantage of the added frequencies for business trips, family getaways or reconnecting with loved ones, it stated.

British Airways’ Chief Planning and Strategy Officer, Neil Chernoff, said: "We are delighted to be increasing our services from Riyadh to London Heathrow, giving customers more options to travel between both regions, connecting families, friends and businesses."

"With fares starting from SAR1956 onwards, travellers will have the option to choose from British Airways’ four-cabin configuration, First, Club World (business class), World Traveller Plus (premium economy), and World Traveller (economy), ensuring a tailored experience to suit every travel preference and budget, all while enjoying world-class service and comfort," he stated.

"This addition to our schedule not only benefits our many business and leisure customers, but also strengthens our long-standing connection and cultural ties between both two kingdoms, and we look forward to welcoming our customers on board this year," he added.

