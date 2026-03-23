RIYADH — Aquarabia, the largest water park in the Middle East and the first of its kind in Saudi Arabia, has welcomed in Qiddiya a select group of guests as part of its soft launch phase, which began on March 20.

The trial phase offers visitors an exclusive opportunity to experience the destination for the first time and explore its innovative entertainment concepts.

During the soft launch, Aquarabia is operating at full capacity, with all rides and attractions available, alongside fully managed queue systems and operational facilities, ensuring a comprehensive experience that reflects the park’s readiness.

Visitors to Six Flags Qiddiya during the Eid Al-Fitr holiday will be automatically entered into a special draw to win exclusive preview access to Aquarabia, without the need for prior registration or additional fees, simply by visiting the park between March 20 and 28.

Winners will gain early access to Aquarabia ahead of its public opening, placing them among the first to explore one of the world’s most prominent water parks.

The soft launch marks a major step in the development of Qiddiya City’s entertainment ecosystem, complementing Six Flags Qiddiya, which welcomed its first visitors in December 2025.

The official opening date and full ticket details are expected to be announced soon. Once released, visitors will be able to choose from a range of curated experiences, including single-day tickets, wave-riding packages with priority access, luxury cabana experiences with exclusive services, and combined tickets for both Aquarabia and Six Flags.

Aquarabia will offer a wide array of attractions catering to diverse interests, from record-breaking water rides and high-speed slides to expansive wave pools and family-friendly zones.

The destination will also feature immersive water experiences and unique entertainment environments, alongside 24 food and beverage outlets, making it a complete leisure destination for a full day of activity, relaxation, and global dining experiences.

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