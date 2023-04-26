UAE - The recently concluded 20th edition of Abu Dhabi Festival witnessed record-breaking attendance, gathering over 20,000 arts, culture, and music enthusiasts at The Emirates Palace, Cultural Foundation, and NYUAD.

The Festival hosted 9 performances, with an additional 10th planned for later this year, making it the largest edition yet. Abu Dhabi Festival 2023 featured some of the world's most renowned artists, composers, tenors, musicians, and more, who delivered memorable performances throughout the first three weeks of March.

The event held under the theme 'The Will for Evolution’ was a historic one and was held under the patronage of Sheikha Shamsa Bint Hamdan Al Nahyan, Assistant to the President of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority for Women’s Affairs, and Chairperson of the Higher Committee for Ataya Initiative.

Through its innovative commissions and productions, Abu Dhabi Festival 2023 advanced its position as one of the most significant and influential cultural events in the region. This year, the Festival expanded its reach and audience by partnering with the US Embassy in Abu Dhabi, resulting in a dynamic fusion of music and culture showcasing the Festival's ongoing commitment to promoting cultural exchange and diversity.

The Festival also ventured outside of its traditional venue of Emirates Palace and hosted its Recital Series at NYUAD Arts Center, with a programme that featured the winner of the 2021 International Chopin Piano Competition, Bruce Liu, acclaimed Shanghainese pianist, Haochen Zhang and violin virtuoso Leia Zhu.

Abu Dhabi Festival also presented the Middle East premiere of Buddha Passion by Grammy and Academy Award-winning composer, Tan Dun, on Saturday, 18 March. Spanning the boundaries of classical music and Eastern and Western traditions, the performance was a 95-minute oratorio illustrating six Buddha parables and stories, with the sixth being the Buddha's ascension into Nirvana. The performance captured the ancient narratives of the Buddha's teachings and the timeless, universal concepts of love, forgiveness, and sacrifice.

The Cultural Foundation in Abu Dhabi hosted the world premiere of the immersive Pearl Diver's Daughter as part of Abu Dhabi Festival. The co-production between Abu Dhabi Festival and the US Embassy in Abu Dhabi featured a collaboration between Emirati writer Maitha Al Khayat and Emirati composer Eman Al Hashimi. Together, with the American contemporary dance group Company E and Lebanese singer-songwriter Mayssa Karaa, they weaved a magical story told through narration, music and movement.

Abu Dhabi Festival remains dedicated to promoting cultural exchange and understanding and looks forward to inspiring and delighting audiences in its future editions.

