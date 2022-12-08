Abu Dhabi has moved a step closer to having delivery drones buzzing across its skies: Motorcycle-leasing company Easy Lease has teamed up with drone technology company SkyGo to provide package-delivery services.

The company said in a statement to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) that it has signed an MoU with SkyGo, which is the first in the emirate to obtain a commercial licence to transport goods using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), also known as drones.

Easy Lease, which was listed as a motorcycle rental, trade and repair company in December 2020, said the MOU aims for cooperation to develop drone aircraft to provide last-mile delivery solutions.

AD Ports Group’s digital arm announced earlier this year that it was initiating a trial with Emirates Post Group and SkyGo to provide comprehensive aerial drone delivery.

Dubai-based logistics firm Aramex has also completed a pilot drone delivery programme in Oman.

