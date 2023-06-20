UAE - Conmix, a Bukhatir Group company and a key provider of ready mix concrete in UAE, has reached a deal with auto major Renault Trucks for boosting its fleet.

As per the deal, Renault Trucks' dealer United Diesel will supply 10 Renault Trucks K440 P8x4 Heavy E5 with Liebherr 12 CBM mixers to the company for transporting ready mix concrete across the UAE.

Conmix’s new additions, already in operation are set to optimize their logistics of ready mix concrete from their production facilities of a combined capacity of 180,000 cubic meters per month, it stated.

Ayman Ismail Ahmed, the CEO of Bukhatir Group, expressed delight at the partnership with Renault Trucks through United Diesel to boost its fleet with these 10 new mixer trucks.

"At Conmic, we are committed to deliver high quality concrete solutions and services to our customers, and Renault Trucks’ reliable and efficient trucks with Liebherr mixers will help us achieve that goal. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to investing in the latest technologies and equipment to enhance our operational efficiency and provide our customers with the best possible service," he noted.

The Renault Trucks K440, he stated, are known for their robustness, exceptional reliability, and optimal fuel efficiency. These trucks will help meet the needs of Conmix’s operations and ensure maximize productivity and safety for their drivers, he added.

The K range models are equipped with an Optidriver manual gearbox with automated gearshifting, as well as Renault Trucks’ unique Optibrake exhaust braking system which, with a power rating of 300kW, promotes driver safety.

Conmix's General Manager Tim Senior said: "It is with great pleasure and pride we have chosen Renault Trucks to satisfy our future concrete requirements along with 10 new transit mixers."

Its key USPs include hill-start aid, wheel anti-slip regulation (ASR), anti-lock braking system (ABS), emergency braking assist (AFU) and an electronic parking brake (EPB), he added.

David Sawiras, the General Manager of United Diesel, said: "We take immense pride in supplying our customer, Conmix with Renault Trucks to enhance their fleet. As a company, we provide the highest quality trucks, ensuring superior performance, maximum uptime, and optimal operation cost-effectiveness."

"We are committed to upholding the values of the Al Rostamani Group, which is reflected in every aspect of our service and drives our quest for excellence," he added.

Guillaume Zimmermann, the Commercial Director of Renault Trucks Middle East said: "Our trucks have once again proven their efficiency in the region.

"This first deal with a major national company such as Conmix is the start of a long partnership. We are confident that the quality of our Renault Trucks K and the comfortable cab for the drivers will emphasize the trust of our brand," he added.

