H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah witnessed, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Etihad Rail, the announcement ceremony of the connection of the main track of the UAE’s National Railways Network to the future passenger station in Sharjah, at Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi Centre.

The announcement is part of the strategy to implement the UAE’s National Railways Network, which is developed and operated by Etihad Rail. The goal is to improve passenger train services, and link cities, and residential areas in the country with a secure, reliable, and effective network.

The announcement event featured the signing of a design-build agreement to connect the network track to the passenger station in Sharjah. Shadi Malak, the CEO of Etihad Rail, and Naji Al Harthi, the Chairman of Tristar Engineering & Construction Company, signed the agreement.

Commenting on this, H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed stressed, “The company plays a key role in developing and operating the UAE National Rail Network. Currently, efforts are focused on connecting the main track of the network to the passenger station in the Emirate of Sharjah. This step enhances the connection between residential communities in the Emirates and makes it easier for passengers to move among the stations in the network, especially as Sharjah is strategically located, connecting Dubai with the other northern Emirates, and hosting vital centres and landmarks.”

Connecting the main rail network with the passenger station in Sharjah will improve passenger transport, particularly for university students from different emirates. It is anticipated that the number of passengers on the Etihad Train will rise to around 14,000 per day on weekdays.

The Sharjah passenger station is distinguished by its prominent location near the University City, providing easy access to important facilities, landmarks, and population centres in the Emirate of Sharjah and other emirates. This also helps in minimising travel distances between passenger stations in the network.

It's important to note that the UAE's national railway network, which is being developed and extends over 900 kilometres, is being implemented in line with top global standards to guarantee competitive passenger transport services in the future. Shortly, railway passenger transport services will link 11 cities and regions across the country from Al Sila to Fujairah, including Al Ruwais, Al Mirfa, Fujairah, Sharjah, Al Dhaid, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai.