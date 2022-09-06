Riyadh: King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam sets a new container throughput record by handling 199,609 TEUs during August, 2022, to mark the highest number in the port’s history.



The new milestone surpassed the previous record set in June, 2022 by 11,031 TEUs, thanks to the continuous developmental achievements which not only boost the port’s productivity but also strengthen its operational and logistical capabilities.



King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam has become one of the main logistic hubs on the Arabian Gulf by playing an essential role in facilitating trade in the Kingdom’s Eastern and Central Regions, a strategic advantage that would attract investors’ interest in setting up integrated logistics parks that offer best-in-class services.



The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) is working on enhancing the competitive position of the 23.5 km2. port in line with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS) through developing infrastructure, increasing capacity, and enhancing operational efficiency, which will have a major impact on bolstering trade and economic development in the Kingdom.

Noting that King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam contains state-of-the-art operational and logistical capabilities including 43 fully-equipped berths that can accommodate giant vessels weighing up to 105 million tons, as well as modern cargo handling equipment, a full-scale container terminal, two general cargo terminals, and a wide range of supporting terminals.

Linked by rail to the Riyadh Dry Port, the Kingdom’s eastern trade gateway is host to a ship repair yard that consists of two floating docks capable of serving ships up to 215 m in length.