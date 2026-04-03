RIYADH - The Transport General Authority (TGA) has approved the extension of deadlines for correcting the status of land transport establishments in goods transport activities until Aug. 27, 2026.

The authority’s approval of the extension is a part of regulatory updates aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and raising compliance levels within the sector.

This prolongation is meant to allow establishments additional time to complete rectification procedures and align with approved regulatory requirements.

The update includes changing vehicle registration from private to public transport for heavy goods transport activities and improving fleet utilization within regulatory frameworks.

To provide drivers with additional time to complete the necessary procedures, meet regulatory requirements, and ensure compliance with approved conditions, the deadline for obtaining a professional driver card has also been extended.

The TGA emphasized that these updates are part of ongoing efforts to develop the regulatory environment for the land transport sector, enhance safety and operational efficiency, strengthen service reliability, and achieve a sustainable balance in the goods transport sector.

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