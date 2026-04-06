RIYADH — The Roads General Authority (RGA) affirmed the pivotal role of the Kingdom’s road network in facilitating logistics and the movement of people and goods between Saudi Arabia and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

This is keeping pace with the highest standards of quality and safety and the objectives of the Roads Sector Program under the National Transport and Logistics Strategy.

The authority stated that the Dhahran–Uqair–Salwa road, a vital 66-kilometer artery, contributes to strengthening land connectivity with Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. The road supports transportation between industrial cities and border crossings, reduces travel time by approximately one hour, and separates truck traffic from urban areas, enhancing traffic flow and road safety.

In this context, the King Fahd Causeway stands out as a strategic crossing linking Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. Spanning 25 kilometers, the causeway has, since its opening in 1986, played a key role in supporting land transport and facilitating the movement of trucks and vehicles between the two countries, thereby expediting transit and reducing waiting times at border crossings.

The authority also highlighted the logistical importance of the 564-kilometer Saudi–Oman highway, which supports transport operations and facilitates truck movement through the Empty Quarter. It further noted that land routes connecting the Kingdom to Kuwait, most notably the Khafji–Nairyah–Riyadh road and the Al-Ruqai–Hafar Al-Batin–Al-Majmaah road, play a significant role in supporting land transport and easing the movement of trucks and vehicles along these key corridors.

RGA affirmed its continued efforts to develop and expand the road network in line with the objectives of the Roads Sector Program, focusing on quality, safety, and traffic efficiency. These efforts aim to position the Kingdom sixth globally in the Roads Quality Index and reduce the road fatality rate to fewer than five cases per 100,000 people by 2030.

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