Saudi Arabia’s State Properties General Authority (SPGA) has invited prequalification bids from leading project developers and investors for a major transit-oriented development (TOD) project to be developed on a 167,000 sq m area in Makkah city.

The mixed-use project, being developed in co-operation with the Royal Commission for Makkah and Al-Masha’ir Holy, will feature a bus station, retail and shopping outlets as well as a 400-key four-star hotel property.

It will be coming up on a plot in Al Hajlah district, located 300 m from the Grand Mosque and adjacent to the Makkah Clock Tower, said the statement from SPGA.

The land would be provided on lease basis for a 25-year period with the private sector responsible for design, development and operation of the project, it added.

