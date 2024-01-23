Saudi Arabia has given the go-ahead for the doubling of the freight line of North Train network (formerly referred to as the North-South Railway) at an investment of SR4 billion ($1.07 billion), reported Arab News citing the kingdom’s transport and logistics minister.

Saleh Al Jasser was speaking at the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh, a platform designed to enable the creation of resilient mineral value chains in the vast resource rich region of Africa, Western and Central Asia.

Addressing the gathering, Al Jasser said that all these efforts to enhance the transportation facilities will strengthen the mining sector in Saudi Arabia.

The North Train is a 1,550-km-long freight line that extends from the phosphate and bauxite mines in the far north of Saudi Arabia to the Al Baithah junction.

From there, it splits into a line heading south to Riyadh and a second line going east to downstream fertilizer production and alumina refining facilities at Ras Al Khair on the Gulf coast.

"Many of the roads that we have built in the past were developed to support the mining industry. Our longest rail line was built to support the mining industry, which is the Northern Railway (North Train Freight Line)," said Al Jasser.

"We have already approved the doubling of that line, with an investment of SR4 billion, to support the mining industry," he added.

The minister emphasised that Saudi Arabia had devised an ambitious strategy to position itself as a global logistics hub.

"This strategic initiative aims to foster the growth of the mining sector and enhance the Kingdom’s standing in the global logistics landscape," said Al Jasser.

"Transportation and logistics are key enablers for the mining industry. The great news is that we already have a very strong infrastructure and a great partnership with the mining industry," he added.

