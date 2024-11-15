Muscat: SalamAir, Oman’s Low-Fare airline, is excited to announce the introduction of its lowest-ever fare for travel between Muscat and Salalah. Starting from OMR 9.99 for a one-way Light Fare, this fare will be available for flights starting December 1st, 2024.

This new starting fare is not a limited-time promotion, but rather a permanent step in SalamAir’s ongoing commitment to offer affordable and flexible travel options. By providing super low fares, SalamAir aims to encourage more travel between Muscat and Salalah by making flights affordable to everyone.

“We are pleased to introduce this new, super low fare to Salalah, which is just one of the many steps we are taking to reaffirm our low-cost business,” said Adrian Hamilton-Manns, CEO of SalamAir. “Our goal is to provide passengers with more affordable travel options, while offering flexibility and exceptional value for money. We have been working hard to change our business back to being low-fare focused to make air travel more affordable.”

This new fare is part of SalamAir’s broader strategy to develop its low-cost model that allows customers to tailor their travel experiences according to their needs. SalamAir is also introducing additional services to provide more flexibility and convenience for its passengers.

SalamAir remains committed to making travel more affordable and accessible, and this fare change is just one part of a larger effort to reinstate its low-cost airline values.

Passengers can book their flights from Muscat to Salalah starting December 1st through SalamAir’s website, SalamAir.com, or mobile app. Early bookings are encouraged to secure these super-low fares and to take full advantage of the new travel options.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

