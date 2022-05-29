Salalah – Port of Salalah has been ranked the second most efficient container port in the world in the Global Container Port Performance Index (CPPI) developed by the World Bank and S&P Global Market Intelligence.

CPPI is a comparable index of global container port performance intended to serve as a reference point for key stakeholders in the global economy. The ranking is based on the time vessels needed to spend in the port to complete workloads over the course of 2021, a year that saw unprecedented port congestion and disruption to global supply chains.



Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah Port topped the 2021 global ranking, with regional competitors Port of Salalah, Hamad Port in Qatar, and Khalifa Port in Abu Dhabi claiming the top four places. Heavy investments by Oman and other GCC countries in container port infrastructure and technology are proving to be effective, the World Bank said in a statement.



Speaking to Muscat Daily, Mark Hardiman, CEO of Port of Salalah, said, “Receiving this ranking is very significant and a great achievement as it is a measure and acknowledgement of how efficiently we handle our customers’ ships without delays. This is vital for a hub port as we play a key role in the global supply chain by keeping cargo flowing smoothly.”

He explained that the port being efficient implies schedules are protected and that goods are ultimately getting to end consumers on time. “This gives our customers a competitive edge and strengthens our position as a regional and global hub port, in a very competitive region.”



The index is based on total port hours per ship call, defined as the elapsed time between when a ship reaches a port to its departure from the berth having completed its cargo exchange.



According to Hardiman, Port of Salalah’s status as a hub is built on a very favourable geographic position on the east-west trade lane.

“Being a hub is also important for the growth of the local economy in Dhofar. Having a highly efficient port also improves local business confidence and will therefore attract further investment including FDI,” Hardiman noted.



“Being world-class in our efficiency creates value for our customers and our customers’ customers, helping us to consolidate Oman’s position as a major logistics hub, and creates further opportunities for growth.”



The World Bank report also highlights the resilience of East Asian ports and the capacity of Chinese ports in particular to effectively handle challenges brought about by the pandemic.



Three large Chinese gateways, Shanghai (Yangshan), Ningbo and Guangzhou, feature in the top ten, while last year’s most efficient port – Yokohama in Japan – dropped to tenth place overall.

