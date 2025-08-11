Cairo – Misr Fertilizers Production Company (MOPCO) collaborated with Al Dahra Agriculture, one of the largest investors in the sustainable agriculture sector, to carry out the first-of-kind river shipment to support agricultural projects in Toshka, according to a press release.

Under the leadership of the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and in coordination with the Ministry of Industry and Transport, the fertilizer shipment of 750 tons of packed urea fertilizer departed from Damietta Port aboard the river unit ‘Nile 5,’ operated by the National Nile Company for River Transportation, heading toward Al Aqab area in Aswan and then on to Toshka.

The CEO of Al Dahra Agriculture – Egypt, Raouf Tawfik, said: "We are proud to participate in this integrated model linking industry, agriculture, and logistics, and we highly value the efforts of the Ministries of Petroleum and Transport, the Port Authority, and our partner, MOPCO.”

Nile 5 will return to Alexandria with produce bound for export, thus completing its round trip. This initiative aims to activate multimodal transport and promote the Nile as a safe, efficient, and low-cost logistics corridor, supporting farmers and meeting local market demand.

This achievement was delivered in cooperation with the Damietta Port Authority and MOPCO, with Al Dahra Agriculture holding investments in the area of nearly 37,000 feddans as well as additional farms in East Al Owainat.

Moreover, the initiative supports MOPCO’s strategy to expand distribution across Egypt and promote free trade to bolster the local economy.

It is worth noting that the listed company’s latest financial performance indicated revenue of EGP 13.33 billion in the first half (H1) of 2025.

