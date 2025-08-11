A cooperation agreement was signed between the Directorate General of Labour in Dhofar Governorate and Salalah Port Services Company on the occasion of the Government Transformation and Sustainable Leadership Conference in Salalah.

The event was held under the patronage of Sheikh Salim Mustahail Al-Mashani, Advisor at the Royal Court Affairs, as part of the 2025 Labour Forum organised by the Ministry of Labour.

The agreement aims to strengthen public-private partnerships, support human resources development in the government sector, and expand employment opportunities in the private sector. It also underscores Salalah Port’s commitment to training and hiring Omani job seekers, developing national talent, and contributing to sustainable workforce growth.

Signed during a conference that brings together experts from Oman and the GCC, the MoU highlights a shared vision to align skills development with the needs of a rapidly evolving labour market. The partnership is expected to open new avenues for collaboration, enhance productivity, and serve the broader national interest, according to officials.

