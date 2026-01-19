Dubai is piloting a shared, tech-enabled school transport service using luxury SUVs that carry students from multiple schools along the same route.

The Roads and Transport Authority has partnered with global tech company Yango Group to launch the initiative, aimed at making the daily school commute safer, more affordable, and easier for families.

Rolled out this week, the pilot project offers parents a cost-conscious alternative to private car journeys and traditional school transport.

Part of RTA’s efforts to create a smart and sustainable transport ecosystem, the pilot is built to meet Dubai’s highest school transport safety standards, giving parents added reassurance about how their children travel. Yango Group’s technological solutions will ensure continuous monitoring of the SUVs’ operations, make trip management more transparent, and enable live vehicle tracking. The complex of smart technologies will become a center of consistent service quality and improvements, clear oversight, and a reliable day-to-day experience.

The service is available to students aged 14 and above, and will launch with a special rate of AED1,000 per month with online payments only. The service’s commitment is to deliver students from their home to school within a time limit not exceeding 60 minutes.

By bringing students travelling in the same neighbourhood together, the initiative helps lower the total cost burden for families while reducing reliance on private vehicles for school drop-offs. This shared approach eases traffic congestion in school zones during peak hours and creates safer, quicker, and orderly drop-off and pick-up areas, particularly benefiting households with multiple children or longer daily commutes.

The pilot will initially serve students attending Bloom Academy, Brighton College, GEMS Founders School, GEMS Al Barsha National School, Dubai American Academy, and the American School of Dubai, covering surrounding residential areas. Pick-up and drop-off times will be set in line with each school’s schedule, with parents informed of their child’s assigned timings well in advance.

As the pilot progresses, feedback from families and schools will help assess its impact and guide future expansion. The initiative could become a long-term school transport option across Dubai, supporting safer roads, lower costs for families, and a more efficient daily commute for the wider community.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

