Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has unveiled an updated edition of the Dubai Out-Of-Home (OOH) Advertising Manual in collaboration with Dubai Municipality and Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism.

The collaborative efforts of the RTA and its partners aim to streamline government systems and procedures, aligning them with the aspirations of the leadership and the objectives of the Dubai Urban Plan 2040.

These initiatives cement Dubai’s position as a global hub for business and finance, as well as an ideal platform for investment in OOH advertising.

RTA highlighted the significant presence of the OOH advertising sector in Dubai, which rests on a robust and promising foundation. The Manual fosters an environment that encourages companies and investors to increase their advertising expenditure and compete in promoting their products and showcasing their brands. This environment reinforces Dubai’s global standing and reflects its modern infrastructure as well as the confidence advertisers have in the return on investment (ROI) from OOH advertising.

The revised Manual is a collaborative effort from RTA, Dubai Municipality, and the Department of Economy and Tourism, supported by a global consulting firm specializing in OOH advertising and traffic safety. Enhancements include better site planning, improved traffic safety standards, revised spacing criteria, standardized design elements, pilot areas, and new billboard construction procedures.

The Manual introduces innovative features not seen in other major global cities, focusing on design standardization and regional landscaping that highlights Dubai’s identity. It aids advertisers with creative form options while assisting inspectors in enforcing advertising regulations. The updates also add new OOH advertising zones and expand digital advertising, aligning with Dubai’s growth goals and emphasizing asset blending and diverse billboard types for maximum investment returns.

The Dubai OOH Advertising Manual offers enhanced guidelines for advertisers to explore their creative potential using new advertising media such as 3D ads, drones, modern lighting, and laser technology while prioritising the safety and security of pedestrians and road users. The Manual classifies all types of OOH advertisements according to the type of ad, location, and information delivery format.