RIYADH — Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistics Saleh Al-Jasser has reiterated that the long-awaited Riyadh Metro is set to open "within a few weeks," though the exact timeline remains unclear.



"The Riyadh Metro project is a historic and transformative initiative," he stated, adding that work is currently focused on test run operations.

Al-Jasser made these remarks during an interview with Al-Arabiya Business at the Global Logistics Forum, which concluded on Monday in Riyadh.

The minister emphasized that the metro project will mark a significant shift in Riyadh’s infrastructure, highlighting its status as the largest metro project ever constructed simultaneously.

"This project is designed to enhance the quality of life for Riyadh’s residents through a fast, advanced, and reliable transportation network," he noted, though previous announcements have similarly suggested imminent launches.

Reaffirming earlier statements, Al-Jasser pointed to the broader development boom taking place across Saudi Arabia.

He framed the transportation and logistics system as key pillars of the National Strategy for Transport and Logistics, which aims to establish Saudi Arabia as a global logistics hub.

However, despite numerous updates on the sector’s growth, precise dates for several major projects remain to be clarified.

Al-Jasser further highlighted ongoing investments by leading national companies and entities such as the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON), with all these efforts falling under the umbrella of the national strategy.

"The most critical projects include the expansion of King Salman International Airport in Riyadh, which is projected to become one of the world's largest airports, and similar expansions at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah," Al-Jasser remarked.

He also referenced the establishment of Riyadh Air, signaling significant growth in the Kingdom’s aviation sector.

He added that during the first day of the Global Logistics Forum, 69 agreements valued at over SR17 billion were signed.

The forum, organized by the Ministry of Transport and Logistics, brought together global leaders in the logistics sector to discuss key trends, challenges, and potential partnerships.

